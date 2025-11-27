Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Chemoswed Holding Announces Chairman Transition

As of today, Hans Henrik Lidgard steps down as Chairman of the Board for health reasons and will remain on the Board. In accordance with the procedural rules of the Board of the Company, Vice-Chairman Stig Løkke Pedersen automatically assumes the role of Chairman, effective immediately.

Mr. Pedersen brings nearly 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record of leadership and strategic development in both international and Nordic markets, having held senior leadership positions at Lundbeck and other global companies.

Under Hans Henrik's leadership, Magle has transformed from a single-technology venture into a diversified life-science group with operations spanning pharmaceuticals, biomaterials, and medical devices. His vision, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to innovation have been instrumental in building the company's strong foundation and positioning Magle Group as a recognised player within the global life-sciences sector.

In honour of Hans Henrik's longstanding contribution to Magle and to the broader life-science community, Magle Chemoswed Holding is proud to introduce the Hans Henrik Lidgard Annual Stipend. Awarded each year, the stipend will support master's thesis work in the field of life sciences, helping to foster the next generation of scientific talent and innovation.

In a statement, Hans Henrik Lidgard said: "It has been an extraordinary journey to see Magle grow from its early vision into the dynamic life-science group it is today. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together, a company that combines innovation, science, and purpose to improve patient outcomes. I am deeply honoured by the establishment of this annual stipend and confident that, under Stig's leadership, Magle will continue to build on its legacy and reach even greater heights."

Mats Pettersson, long-serving member of the Board, added: "We are deeply grateful for Hans Henrik's remarkable service and commitment over nearly three decades. We warmly welcome Stig to his new role as Chairman and look forward to continuing Magle Group's growth and innovation under his guidance."

The Board and management extend their sincere appreciation to Hans Henrik for his exceptional leadership and for remaining actively engaged as a member of the Board. They also welcome Stig Løkke Pedersen as Chairman, confident in his ability to help steer Magle Group towards continued success.

Contact Justin

Justin Pierce, CEO, phone +46 (0)70 593 58 21, justin.pierce@maglechemoswed.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. The Magle Group is founded on strategic acquisitions aimed at driving growth and diversifying risk. Today, the Group includes three operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle PharmaCept - an established sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of the Groups medical technology products. Magle Biopolymers A/S- a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglepharmacept.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Vator Securities is the Company's certified adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and can be reached at ca@vatorsec.se or +46 (0)8-580 065 99.