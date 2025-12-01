Anzeige
Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Group Enters Strategic Distribution Agreement with Rifa Pharma for SmartPAN and SmartGEL in India.

Magle Group is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Rifa Pharma for the Indian market, covering both SmartPAN® and SmartGEL®.

This partnership represents an important step in the Group's international expansion and supports its commitment to delivering high-quality surgical and wound-care innovations to healthcare professionals worldwide.

Rifa Pharma is a respected healthcare company with robust national reach, strong hospital relationships, and extensive expertise in bringing advanced medical technologies to market in India. Through this collaboration, Magle Group will significantly strengthen its presence in one of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing healthcare ecosystems.

Under the partnership, Rifa Pharma will have exclusive rights to commercialise SmartPAN® and SmartGEL® in India. The agreement outlines the Parties' respective responsibilities for distribution, regulatory support, and market development and is structured as a long-term partnership designed to support sustained market introduction and growth over time.

"We are delighted to partner with Magle Group and to bring SmartPAN® and SmartGEL® to surgeons and clinicians across India," said Dr. Sanjay Loomba, Chief Executive Officer of Rifa Pharma. "These technologies address real clinical needs and align with our mission to provide safe, effective, and innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes. We look forward to building a strong and enduring collaboration."

SmartPAN® and SmartGEL® are proprietary medical technologies developed by Magle Group to support enhanced surgical precision and optimised wound management. With a growing global interest in these products, the agreement with Rifa Pharma is expected to accelerate access and adoption in key Indian markets.

"India is a strategically important market for Magle Group, and partnering with Rifa Pharma enables us to reach clinicians and patients at scale with trusted and experienced local support," said Helena Ossmer Thedius, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer at Magle Group. "Rifa Pharma's commitment to quality and their deep local expertise make them an ideal partner as we continue to expand our international footprint. We are excited about the potential of this collaboration."

The partnership is effective immediately, with commercial preparations and regulatory approval activities already under way.

Contact Justin

Justin Pierce, CEO, phone +46 (0)70 593 58 21, justin.pierce@maglechemoswed.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. The Magle Group is founded on strategic acquisitions aimed at driving growth and diversifying risk. Today, the Group includes three operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle PharmaCept - an established sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of the Groups medical technology products. Magle Biopolymers A/S- a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglepharmacept.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Vator Securities is the Company's certified adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and can be reached at ca@vatorsec.se or +46 (0)8-580 065 99.

