Vimian Group AB: Vimian's Interim Report for the third quarter of 2025

Strong revenue and earnings growth in the third quarter

Net revenue increased 19 per cent to EUR 104.3m (87.6) with organic growth of 9 per cent

Adjusted EBITA increased 17 per cent to EUR 25.5m (21.9), corresponding to a margin of 24.5 per cent (25.0)

Operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 17.5m (10.1)

Net result of EUR 6.8m (-1.9) and earnings per share before and after dilution EUR 0.01 (0.00)

Cash flow from operating activities of EUR 10.8m (16.7)

"In the third quarter, we delivered strong revenue growth of 19 per cent to EUR 104.3 million, with healthy organic growth of 9 per cent. Adjusted EBITA grew 17 per cent, reaching EUR 25.5 million. Our largest segment Specialty Pharma, and Veterinary Services, continued to deliver strong performance, and I was pleased to see our MedTech segment returning to organic growth", says Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie, interim CEO Vimian Group.

A telephone and webcast will be held for investors, analysts, and media, today at 09.00 (CET). The conference will be held in English and include a question-and-answer session.

To attend the telephone conference:

Dial-in number to the teleconference will be received by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

https://events.inderes.com/vimian-group/q3-report-2025/dial-in

To attend the webcast:

Link: https://vimian-group.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025

Related presentation materials will be available on Vimian's website (https://vimian.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/) ahead of the telephone and web conference.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg

Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability

maria.tullberg@vimian.com

+46 73 626 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches over 17,000 veterinary clinics and laboratories, sells to over 80 markets, has 1,200 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 375 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

This information is information that Vimian Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-22 07:45 CEST.