

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) provided its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the fourth quarter and raised its earnings and adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2025.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $4.76 to $4.98 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.73 to $5.88 per share.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $17.83 to $18.05 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $21.45 to $21.60 per share.



Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $17.59 to $17.97 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $21.20 to $21.50 per share.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.88 per share for the fourth quarter and $21.50 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News