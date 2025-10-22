Q-Linea AB: Q-linea announces cost efficiency program to accelerate sales and marketing activities

Driven by Q-linea's strong commercial progression with a growing customer base, Q-linea today announced a cost efficiency program to optimise the organisation and cost structure to meet the increasing needs from customers. The company is re-allocating resources from development to market-facing roles, with an emphasis on the US, while simultaneously reducing operational costs by 10 percent from reported levels in the Q3 2025 report. Full savings are anticipated from the second quarter 2026.

Following the company's success in completing major development projects during 2025, savings potential has been identified across facilities, development, project execution and corporate functions. During early 2026 the company will consolidate the Swedish offices to its manufacturing facility in Uppsala. Development will continue in Uppsala on priority programs to expand the ASTar testing menu for non-blood isolates and Gram-positive infections, which are expected to drive sales by capitalising on the installed base of ASTar instruments.

A negotiation process for the new organization has been initiated together with the unions. In total, the cost reduction is expected to be approximately SEK 16 million per annum with anticipated restructuring costs of SEK 3 million.

The company previously announced efficiency gains realised by insourcing the production of consumables, which will significantly reduce cost of goods sold and enable operational scalability. Combined with a lower personnel and non-personnel operating costs and a customer-centric organisational structure, Q-linea increases its focus on the drive to profitability and a breakeven during 2027.

