Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Achieves Record-Breaking Participation Levels for Upcoming 2025 User Group Meeting

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that its upcoming NetSapiens platform User Group Meeting (UGM) has reached unprecedented levels of participation, with all sponsorship opportunities officially sold out and attendance at an all-time high. The milestone reflects the accelerating global adoption of the NetSapiens platform and the growing strength of its global community of partners and providers.

Set for October 27-30, in Miami Beach, Florida, the annual User Group Meeting will unite the event's highest number of leading cloud communications service provider attendees, technology innovators, ecosystem partners, Sponsors, and industry analysts to date. The multi-day event will highlight the NetSapiens platform's AI-driven solutions and feature the most expert panels and interactive product sessions in the UGM's history, all designed to inspire collaboration and spotlight the future of unified communications and cloud contact center technology.

"This year's User Group Meeting has shattered our previous sponsorship and attendance records," said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo. "The tremendous engagement and excitement about the event signal a massive shift toward our platform. What we'll reveal in Miami Beach will redefine how service providers grow and prosper in today's competitive cloud communications market."

Powering more than 6 million users worldwide, the NetSapiens platform gives service providers the freedom to scale and succeed without restrictive per-seat pricing. Its flexibility, reliability, and AI-enhanced capabilities continue to set new standards in cloud communications-helping partners grow at more than double the industry average.

The sold-out 2025 User Group Meeting marks yet another milestone in Crexendo's ongoing expansion and solidifies its position as a global leader in cloud communications platform innovation.

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

