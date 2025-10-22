IFF (NYSE: IFF)-a global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences-today announced the appointment of Brett Icahn and Richard Mulligan, Ph.D., to its board of directors, effective Oct. 20.

These appointments follow the company's previously disclosed cooperation agreement with Icahn Capital LP and its affiliates. Icahn serves as the Icahn designee to the IFF board, replacing Vincent Intrieri, and Mulligan joined as the mutually agreed independent director, replacing Margarita Paláu-Hernández. Intrieri and Paláu-Hernández stepped down from the board on Oct. 20.

Icahn has been named to the Board's Audit Committee and Transaction Committee, and Mulligan has been named to the Board's Innovation Committee.

"We are very pleased to welcome Brett and Richard to the IFF board," said Kevin O'Byrne, chair of the IFF board. "Brett brings a sharp investment acumen and deep understanding of corporate strategy, while Richard offers world-class scientific expertise and a track record of innovation. Their combined experience will be very valuable as we accelerate our transformation and deliver sustainable, long-term value for our customers, shareholders and employees."

Brett Icahn

Brett Icahn is an investor and portfolio manager at Icahn Capital LP, a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises. Icahn Enterprises is a diversified holding company engaged in sectors including investment, automotive, energy, food packaging, real estate and home fashion. Since October 2020, he has played a leading role in managing the investment strategy for Icahn Capital.

Icahn currently serves on the board of SandRidge Energy Inc. and CVR Energy. In the past five years, he has served on the boards of Icahn Enterprises LP, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bausch Lomb Corp., Dana Inc. and Newell Brands Inc. Icahn has also previously served on the boards of American Railcar Industries Inc., Cadus Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc. and Voltari Corp., formerly known as Motricity Inc.

Richard Mulligan, Ph.D.

Richard Mulligan, Ph.D., is currently the Mallinckrodt Professor of Genetics emeritus at Harvard Medical School. He served as a visiting scientist at the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology from March 2017 to February 2021. From March 2017 to October 2018, Mulligan was a portfolio manager at Icahn Capital LP, and from May 2013 to December 2016, he was founding partner and senior managing director of Sarissa Capital Management LP. From 1996 to 2013, he served as the Mallinckrodt Professor of Genetics at Harvard and director of the Harvard Gene Therapy Initiative. Prior to that, he was a professor of molecular biology at MIT and a member of the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research.

Mulligan's honors include the MacArthur Foundation Genius Prize, the Rhodes Memorial Award from the American Association for Cancer Research, the ASMB-Amgen Award and the Nagai Foundation International Prize. He earned a doctorate in biochemistry from the Stanford University School of Medicine and a bachelor's degree from MIT. Mulligan has served on the board of Sana Biotechnology Inc., a public biotechnology company, since November 2018 and as vice chairman since April 2022. He also serves on the board of Bausch Health Companies Inc. and previously served as a director of Biogen Inc. from June 2009 to June 2023.

