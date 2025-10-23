

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SVKEF) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK7.677 billion, or SEK3.87 per share. This compares with SEK9.454 billion, or SEK4.63 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.7% to SEK18.664 billion from SEK20.908 billion last year.



Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK7.677 Bln. vs. SEK9.454 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK3.87 vs. SEK4.63 last year. -Revenue: SEK18.664 Bln vs. SEK20.908 Bln last year.



