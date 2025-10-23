

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) reported sales of 45.9 billion Swiss francs for the first nine months of 2025, reflecting a seven percent increase at constant exchange rates and a two percent rise in Swiss francs. This growth was driven by strong demand for its pharmaceutical and diagnostic products.



The appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies, notably the US dollar, had an adverse impact on sales when reported in Swiss francs compared to constant exchange rates.



Roche has raised its earnings outlook for 2025. The company expects Group sales to grow in the mid single-digit range at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are projected to increase in the high single to low double-digit range, also at constant exchange rates. In July 2025, Roche had initially targeted core earnings per share growth in the high single-digit range.



Additionally, the company anticipates further increasing its dividend in Swiss francs.



