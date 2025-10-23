

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Dassault Systemes SE (DASTY.PK) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR275 million, or EUR0.20 per share. This compares with EUR239.7 million, or EUR0.18 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dassault Systemes SE reported adjusted earnings of EUR389.6 million or EUR0.29 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to EUR1.460 billion from EUR1.463 billion last year.



Dassault Systemes SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR275 Mln. vs. EUR239.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.20 vs. EUR0.18 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.460 Bln vs. EUR1.463 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings per share growth outlook of 7% to 10%. However, Dassault has revised down its annual revenue growth guidance to 4% to 6% from the prior expectation of 6% to 8%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News