

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Addtech AB (ADDHY) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK484 million, or SEK1.80 per share. This compares with SEK437 million, or SEK1.60 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to SEK5.450 billion from SEK5.127 billion last year.



Addtech AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



