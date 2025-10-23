

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Holmen AB (HLMMF) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK944 million, or SEK6.1 per share. This compares with SEK816 million, or SEK5.1 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to SEK5.327 billion from SEK5.632 billion last year.



Holmen AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



