Coor Service Management Holding AB: Interim Report January-September 2025, Coor Service Management Holding AB

Interim Report January-September 2025, Coor Service Management Holding AB.

Third quarter of 2025

Net sales in the third quarter amounted to SEK 3,005 (2,943) million. Organic growth was 4 per cent and growth from acquisitions 0 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for -2 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 134 (120) million and the operating margin was 4.5 (4.1) per cent.

EBIT was SEK 98 (73) million. Profit after tax was SEK 43 (17) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 0.5 (0.2).

Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to 96 (77) per cent.

Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 2.7 (2.7).

January - September 2025

Net sales for the full period amounted to SEK 9,257 (9,247) million. Organic growth was 2 per cent and growth from acquisitions 0 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for -2 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 443 (441) million and the operating margin was 4.8 (4.8) per cent.

EBIT was SEK 337 (329) million. Profit after tax was SEK 158 (139) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 1.7 (1.5).

Group Earnings Summary

? Jul-Sep ? Jan-Sep ? Rolling Jan-Dec ? 2025 2024 ? 2025 2024 ? 12 mth. 2024 Net sales, SEK m 3,005 2,943 9,257 9,247 12,449 12,439 Organic growth, % 4 -0 2 0 0 -1 Acquired growth, % 0 0 0 1 0 1 FX-effects, % -2 -2 -2 -1 -1 -1 Adjusted EBITA, SEK m 134 120 443 441 548 546 Adjusted EBITA-margin, % 4.5 4.1 4.8 4.8 4.4 4.4 EBIT, SEK m 98 73 337 329 380 372 Income for the period, SEK m 43 17 158 139 146 126 Earnings per share, SEK 0.5 0.2 1.7 1.5 1.5 1.3 Cash conversion, % - - - - 96 57 Leverage, times - - - - 2.7 3.0

This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact persons on 23 October at 7:30 a.m. CEST.

