Coor Service Management Holding AB: Daniel Warnholtz appointed acting CFO of Coor

Daniel Warnholtz has been appointed acting CFO of Coor and member of the Executive Management Team, as of 3 November 2025. He replaces Andreas Engdahl, who has accepted a position outside of Coor, as previously announced.

Daniel Warnholtz has broad experience in financial management. Most recently, he has worked as CFO at Consolis, a company in precast concrete products for the construction industry, and before that in the same role at the care company Ambea.

The recruitment process for a permanent replacement for Andreas Engdahl is ongoing. Daniel Warnholtz will remain in the position until a replacement is appointed.

For more information, please contact:

Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO, Coor +46 702 686 430

ola.klingenborg@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor, +46 10 559 55 19

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

This constitutes information that Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact persons on 30 October 2025 at 09:00 CET.

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor creates the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Alleima, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com