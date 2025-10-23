Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the 2025 Exploration Campaign. The Company has recently finished the planned 15,000 meters of drilling and completed all the summer fieldwork. There are 19 holes with assays pending from this drill program. (Table 1). The holes to be released from the 2025 drill program targeted the Gold Rock target Area ("Gold Rock") and the Mud Lake target Area ("Mud Lake") - (summary video). In addition, the results from regional field work which included mapping, sampling and soil programs are still outstanding.

The 2025 Exploration program was designed to advance the Company's two pronged exploration strategy. Approximately 55% of the budget was allocated to expanding Gold Rock and 45% was focused on regional exploration to support new discoveries in the Dryden Gold District and to develop new high-grade gold targets in the Gold Rock Camp.

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold states "The 2025 exploration program has been a tremendous success. The results, released to date, support our thesis of district-wide development on our large strategic land package. The high-grade mineralized footprint at Gold Rock has grown substantially with the discovery of multiple parallel mineralized structures. Mud Lake results will confirm periodicity at the deposit scale and validate our many early target areas in the Gold Rock Camp. Results at Hyndman and Sherridon are very exciting and both regional targets will be included in our 2026 Program. This year has been a pivotal year for Dryden Gold having set up our exploration facilities and hiring our own local geology team with some of the best young talent in the industry".

Dryden Gold had four stated objectives that comprised its 2025 Exploration Program:

The first objective for Dryden Gold was to expand the footprint of the Gold Rock Target Area. Drilling tested along strike on the Elora Gold System where the Company discovered multiple parallel gold-bearing structures with exceptional high-grade intercepts. The 15 outstanding drill holes at Gold Rock continue to expand the footprint. The Geology Team (the Team") is working to finalize long section interpretation of these multiple parallel zones and continue to pinpoint the controls of the high-grade gold.

The second objective was to prove the periodicity at the deposit scale, within the Gold Rock Camp, by drill testing the potential at the Mud Lake. Mud Lake is approximately two kilometers northeast of Gold Rock and became an exploration target due to the geophysical anomaly comparable to Gold Rock. It was initially tested in 2024 through mapping and surface sampling. The Company has completed an initial four-hole drill program with assays pending.

The recent assays from channel sampling at our third objective, Hyndman, have resulted in a positive drill decision and the Team is currently planning its first-pass drill targets for the 2026 Program. The channel sampling program targeted existing outcrop exposures while geophysics anomalies show a potential strike length of approximately four kilometers. High-grade gold was assayed where the exposed rock hosted veining and shear hosted gold mineralization. Drill testing will allow the team to test the continuity of this mineralization below surface and along strike. The Team believes there is potential for multiple shear parallel gold bearing structures, with significant strike length, at Hyndman.

Lastly, the initial three-hole drill program at Sherridon has discovered board-scale gold mineralization. This board-scale mineralization differs from anything else encountered on the property to date. Sherridon is hosted within a large geophysical anomaly with a strike length of five kilometers. Testing to date has focused on a small portion of that trend leaving the Sherridon target open in all directions. Additional drill targets will be designed based on drill results and geological interpretations from expanded mineral assays, geochemistry and re-logging of historic core.

Figure 1: Dryden Gold Property Geology Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/271541_9dacfb795411d968_001full.jpg

Table 1: 2025 Exploration Program stats as of October 23, 2025

2025 Exploration Campaign Stats - October 23, 2025 Drilling Stats Total meters completed: 15,415 meters 100% Gold Rock 12,956 meters 84% Mud Lake 1,214 meters 8% Sherridon 1,245 meters 8% Total number of holes completed: 49 holes 100% Gold Rock 42 holes 86% Mud Lake 4 holes 8% Sherridon 3 holes 6% Drilling Gold Assay Results Stats Holes released 30 holes 61% Gold Rock 27 holes 90% Mud Lake 0 holes 0% Sherridon 3 holes 10% Holes pending 19 holes 39% Gold Rock 15 holes 79% Mud Lake 4 holes 21% Sherridon 0 holes 0% Regional Field Exploration Hyndman Channel Program 100% Total Channels cut 129 channels

Total number of samples 596 samples

Total number of channel samples released 596 samples 100% Gold Rock Regional Mapping 100% Total number of samples 510 samples

Total number of samples released 0 0% Property Soil/Till Program 100% Total number of samples 4,278 samples

Total number of samples released 0 0%



Link to video summary

Additional Regional Exploration

Gold Rock Camp

The 2025 summer field mapping campaign targeted several high-priority target areas for ground truthing and first pass prospecting throughout the 20-km Gold Rock Camp. The mapping campaign expanded on a fault intersection target on the east side of the Manitou Dinorwic deformation zone where arsenopyrite mineralization was encountered during the 2024 mapping campaign. In addition, the program focused on the northeast trend pass beyond Mud Lake where a previously untested geophysical anomaly was sampled with assays and geochemical results pending.

Soil & Till Program

Dryden Gold completed a systematic regional till and soils program during the summer of 2025 that consisted of 4,278 samples across its 70,250-hectare land package. The field collection was completed by October 2025 and lab analysis is ongoing with Dryden expecting results by late 2025/early 2026. This comprehensive dataset will support ongoing regional targeting and help future prioritization of exploration across Dryden's property.

Marketing Update

Maura Kolb, P. Geo., President will be participating in the upcoming New Orleans Investment Conference taking place on November 2-5, 2025, and will be presenting on November 3rd at 9:50am CT at Presentation Area One in the Exhibit Hall. Investors are encouraged to stop by Booth #228 to ask management questions about our fully funded, ongoing 20,000+ meter drill program. On November 6th, Maura will be giving a corporate presentation to new investors during a roadshow in Atlanta, Georgia, organized by Roger Fitzpatrick at the Palm Restaurant.

Exploration Manager, Ryan Humphries will be presenting at the Central Canadian Mineral Exploration Convention in Winnipeg on November 3rd during Session 5 at 1:30pm CT to give an exploration update.

CEO Trey Wasser will be meeting with investors at the 121 London Mining Investment Conference taking place on November 17-18. Shortly thereafter, Trey will also be participating in the Swiss Mining Institute Zurich conference from November 20-21 hosting more one-to-one meetings with guest speakers, Claude Bejet Peter Krauth, Florian Grummes, Eric Strand and more. We welcome investors to reach out for meetings and to review our updated corporate presentation, here.

For more information about which conferences management will be attending next, please visit our Events page, here.

Marketing Agreement and Stock Options

Dryden Gold Corp wishes to announce that it has agreed to extend its engagement with Vancouver-based Matrix Agency Marketing Ltd. ("Matrix"), a marketing and consulting services company focused on the junior mining sector, effective November 1, 2025. Under the terms of the renewal agreement (the "Agreement"), Dryden Gold will compensate Matrix $16,000 per month, over a 12-month term of the Agreement and has granted Matrix stock options (the "Options") exercisable to acquire an aggregate of 100,000 common shares at a price of $0.31 per share for five years. The Options shall vest quarterly over a period of 12 months, with 25% vesting each quarter. Matrix may from time to time acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Matrix has also agreed to the Company's insider trading policy and will observe the Company's trading blackouts. Matrix and its affiliates are at an arm's length to Dryden Gold Corp. and has no other relationship with Dryden Gold Corp., except pursuant to the Agreement. The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization are unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024 and 2025 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF") and FSE ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden Gold District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

