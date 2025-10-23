Orion and Abzena Announce Exclusive Commercial License for Abzena's Antibody

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abzena, the leading end-to-end integrated CDMO for complex biologics and bioconjugates, today announced that Orion has obtained an exclusive focused commercial license to one of Abzena's monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that targets a cancer of high clinical unmet need. The antibody will strengthen Orion's broad oncology-focused drug Research and Development (R&D) pipeline.

The antibody was designed and developed at Abzena's Cambridge, UK, early phase R&D facility using their proprietary Composite Human Antibody (CHAb) technology as part of an integrated developability platform approach to select a superior lead candidate. Abzena's scientists screened antibodies against a number of parameters, including functionality, safety, and manufacturability, to identify a lead candidate devoid of risks that could impact downstream development processes and ultimately affect the clinical outcome of the antibody. Leveraging the AbZelectPRO cell line development (CLD) platform, a highly stable and productive manufacturing cell line for this antibody was generated for manufacture.

Campbell Bunce, Chief Scientific Officer of Abzena, said, "We are delighted to have partnered with Orion on the design and development of our CHAb-designed mAb to support their extensive oncology-focused Research and Development pipeline. Using our uniquely integrated developability approach along with our streamlined AbZelectPRO CLD platform, we were able to design a de-risked lead antibody that offers Orion's program the best chances of success in the clinic."

Antti Haapalinna, Vice President, External Science and Partnering, R&D, Orion Corporation, said, "We are very satisfied with the excellent and transparent collaboration and the results it has delivered in our common antibody program."

Abzena has over 20 years of experience designing, developing, and manufacturing monoclonal antibody programs. The organization can support antibody programs at its Cambridge, UK, and San Diego, CA, USA, facilities, with downstream process development and GMP manufacturing activities taking place in the US up to 2,000 liters in scale.

About Abzena

Abzena is the leading end-to-end bioconjugate and complex biologics CDMO + CRO. From discovery through commercial launch, it supports its customers with fully integrated programs or individual services designed to de-risk and streamline the development of new treatments for patients in need. With the ability to tailor its strategy and customer experience to each project, Abzena develops and implements innovative solutions that enable biotech and biopharma companies to realize the full potential of their molecule and move medicines forward faster. The company has research, development, and cGMP facilities across locations in San Diego, CA, Bristol, PA, and Cambridge, UK. Abzena is owned by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, one of the world's leading private equity investors. Learn more at abzena.com.

About Orion

Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture, and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024, Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

