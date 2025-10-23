Stemtech Corporation Announces Entry Into India in a Joint Venture With Innoventure Dynamic LLP

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / "STEMTECH CORPORATION", the global leader and pioneer in stem cell nutrition, is proud to announce a key strategic agreement to open a joint venture in India with "INNOVENTURE DYNAMIC LLP". "STEMTECH HEALTHSCIENCES INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED" will be under the corporate structure of Stemtech Corporation, a Nevada USA company (OTCQB:STEK).

The India Market

Stemtech Corporation Chairman & CEO, Charles S. Arnold, states "India has always been a large market of interest for us. With the right business partner, we feel with Innoventure Dynamic LLP (IDLLP), this will be a great source of increased revenue in this very large market needing the benefits of stem cell nutrition stemceuticals products. We look forward to reaching every household in India with our partnership with David Das and his team in IDLLP, who project exponential growth with a very quick ramp-up. Our partnership will be 51% Stemtech and 49% Innoventure Dynamic ownership. The market startup will be funded entirely by finances input by India."

David Das, Director of Innoventure Dynamic LLP says "the partnership with Stemtech Corporation in India will add to the improved health and wellness of many people in India. STEMTECH HEALTHSCIENCES INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED (SHIPL) will be a prosperous venture from which we will all benefit. The introduction of Stemtech's stemceuticals into India will be revolutionary for the market as these products do not exist for the Indian people - until now. We expect explosive growth through several revenue channels. Success in the India market will also lead to other market opportunities in the GCC Countries (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman)."

John W. Meyer, President & COO of Stemtech Corporation, advises "the JV agreement with IDLLP is a substantial growth opportunity inclusive of all Stemtech products - stemceuticals, skin care, oral care and pets. Our plan is to eventually manufacture our products in India. They will be distributed by STEMTECH HEALTHSCIENCES INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED (SHIPL) through IDLLP and their extensive network of retail markets and other specific channels. With a population of over 1.4 Billion people, India represents a significant territory which will benefit from our products withimproved health, quality of life, anti-aging and longevity with Stemtech's all-natural regenerative products."

Mr. Meyer will also serve in the role of Managing Director, Stemtech HealthSciences India Pvt Ltd, working alongside David Das.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral, skin care and soon pet health products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

Stemtech's comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3 (release of the adult stem cells from the bone marrow), StemFlo® Advanced (circulation of the stem cells through the bloodstream), MigraStem® (migration from the blood stream into the area need support), and OraStem® Toothpaste (whitening teeth, freshening breath, anti-microbial, promoting good gum health) demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. The recent launch of Cellect One® Shield: HOCL - a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting - and its integration with the Cellect One® Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) underscore Stemtech's innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

Stemtech introduced StemPets in June 2025 - a nutritional supplement designed for both dogs and cats. Tapping into the booming global pet wellness market, currently valued at over $303 billion annually, Stemtech is poised to transform pet health, with early adopters reporting remarkable improvements in health, energy, mood, and skin and hair quality for their four-legged furry family members.

For 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging, and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey-making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally.

ABOUT INNOVENTURE DYNAMIC LLP

Innoventure Dynamic LLP (IDLLP), headquartered in New Delhi, India, is a multi-domain strategic consulting and business development firm that partners with organizations to transform vision into scalable, sustainable growth. Established to bridge innovation with real-world execution, IDLLP delivers integrated solutions across Strategy, Healthcare & Nutraceutical Commercialization, Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, Mining, Digital Marketing, and Business Process Management.

With over 25 years of cumulative industry expertise, the Innoventure Dynamic leadership team has successfully guided multinational clients and investors across India, the GCC, and Europe. The firm operates through its branches in Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Denmark, enabling cross-border investment facilitation, regulatory compliance, and technology transfer.

Guided by its Director, Mr. David Das, Innoventure Dynamic LLP focuses on delivering measurable results through strategic alliances, global partnerships, and innovation-driven implementation. The company's philosophy, "Turning Vision into Reality" - reflects its commitment to aligning business growth with long-term socio-economic impact. The newly formed joint venture with Stemtech Corporation marks a defining milestone in IDLLP's journey. As the exclusive Indian strategic and operational partner for Stemtech HealthSciences India Pvt. Ltd. (SHIPL), Innoventure Dynamic will lead product localization, marketing, manufacturing integration, and distributor expansion across India and the GCC region.

Through a combination of innovation, trust, and execution excellence, Innoventure Dynamic LLP continues to build pathways that connect global technologies with local markets-empowering healthier lives, stronger enterprises, and sustainable growth for the future.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the impact of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, and other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures, at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation disseminated by the Company and bearing its name are considered official.

For Investor Relations Information Contact:

CEO Charles S. Arnold

Email: callcharlesarnold@gmail.com

Phone: +1 336-918-0507

Stemtech Corporation

Phone: +1 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

Innoventure Dynamic LLP

CEO David Das

Email: david@stemtechhealthsciences.in

Phone: + 91 700 168 6209

