In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) - up 108% at $8.05 Brera Holdings PLC (SLMT) - up 49% at $12.50 Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) - up 39% at $3.18 American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (AREB) - up 26% at $2.71 Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) - up 18% at $10.25 Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) - up 14% at $14.30 ETHZilla Corporation (ETHZ) - up 12% at $17.61 D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) - up 11% at $30.40 IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) - up 10% at $61.04 Megan Holdings Limited (MGN) - up 7% at $2.31

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) - down 21% at $2.06 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) - down 18% at $158.44 SCHMID Group N.V. (SHMD) - down 18% at $3.18 Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) - down 18% at $2.91 Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd (AGCC) - down 16% at $5.07 Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) - down 13% at $2.25 Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) - down 12% at $5.99 Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (BNBX) - down 12% at $4.19 Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) - down 12% at $3.49 Tamboran Resources Corporation (TBN) - down 11% at $21.81

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:05 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell.