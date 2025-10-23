INVISIO AB: INVISIO Interim report January - September 2025: Strong underlying order intake but delivery delays

CEO comment "The third quarter was characterized by strong underlying order intake, while delivery delays to customers resulted in lower revenue and profitability than expected. Overall, the result was a significantly increased order book. During the period we signed a strategically important 10-year framework agreement with the US Coast Guard that is worth up to SEK 930 million. Some of the most important product launches in the company's history also took place during the quarter. These forward-looking initiatives further strengthen our position in the increasingly active defense market."

July-September 2025

Revenue: SEK 291.3m (351.7)

Gross profit: SEK 166.0m (202.8)

Gross margin: 57.0% (57.7)

EBITDA: SEK 14.5m (72.9)

EBITDA margin: 5.0% (20.7)

Operating profit/loss: SEK -3.2m (57.3)

Operating margin: -1.1% (16.3)

Profit for the period: SEK -4.2 (38.9)

Earnings per share: SEK -0.09 (0.85)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 105.8m (152.6)

Order intake: SEK 479.9m (503.1)

Order book: SEK 887.0 (866.7). Excluding the radio order SEK* 849.3m.

January-September 2025

Revenue: SEK 1, 053.1m (1,212.6). Excluding the radio order SEK* 1,025.5m.

Gross profit: SEK 604.5m (648.2). Excluding the radio order SEK* 601.5m.

Gross margin: 57.4% (53.5). Excluding the radio order 58.6%.

EBITDA: SEK 136.9m (253.2)

EBITDA margin: 13.0% (20.9)

Operating profit: SEK 84.6m (207.5)

Operating margin: 8.0% (17.1)

Profit for the period: SEK 51.7m (148.7)

Earnings per share: SEK 1.12 (3.26)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 282.3m (134.1)

Order intake: SEK 1,145.3 (1,421.4).

Order book: SEK 887.0 (866.7). Excluding the radio order SEK* 849.3m

* Further information is available in the press release published on March 12, 2024.



Important events during the quarter

During the quarter, INVISIO entered into a 10-year framework agreement with the US Coast Guard that is worth up to SEK 930 million. Within this agreement, INVISIO will deliver wireless and integrated communication systems.

The company launched the new INVISIO T30 headset and INVISIO H-series - smart hubs for the body-worn modern soldier system.

The board of directors updated the financial target for the group operating margin. The updated target is an annual average of at least 20 percent over time. Other financial targets remained unchanged.

Vibeke Lillie Gadsbøll was appointed to the group management team as Vice President, Global Quality Management.

Important events after the quarter

After the end of the period, a five-year framework agreement was signed with the Dutch Ministry of Defense, with the possibility of a two-year extension. The agreement is worth up to SEK 365 million.

Invitation to conference call

INVISIO invites media representatives, investors, and analysts to a conference call at 15:00 CEST on Thursday, October 23, where INVISIO CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present the Q3 report. The call will be held in English and will begin with a brief presentation of the report, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Registration

To participate in the conference call, you must pre-register. After registration you will receive a telephone number and PIN code. You can also use the "call me" function.

Please register 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time to facilitate a timely start to the conference call.

Registration

https://service.flikmedia.se/teleconference/?id=5006984

Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://invisio.videosync.fi/2025-10-23-q3-2025

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that provide hearing protection and enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company's two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combine expertise in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering knowledge in software, materials technology and interfaces. Sales are via the head office in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.