INVISIO AB: INVISIO restructures group management and appoints Head of Strategy and New Growth Initiatives

INVISIO today announces changes to group management aimed at strengthening the organization going forward. Joakim Birgersson, currently Senior Vice President Operations, will on January 1, 2026, take up a newly created position as Senior Vice President Strategy & New Growth Initiatives.

The establishment of a group management position focused on strategic development and growth initiatives will further increase INVISIO's focus on revenue growth and better position the group to take advantage of the business opportunities available in an increasingly dynamic market. Joakim Birgersson has been an employee and group management member since 2018.

In parallel, Roger Kristiansson Skaaby has been appointed Vice President Operations. An INVISIO executive since 2009, he is currently responsible for manufacturing. Roger Kristiansson Skaaby brings broad expertise and deep knowledge of the company's operations to his new role and joins group management as of January 1.

Carsten Michael Aagesen, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Marketing and a member of group management since 2007, will leave the company in May 2026 to take on new challenges outside the business.

Mathias Rosvall has been appointed as the new Vice President Sales & Marketing Rest of the World, a role that will see him join group management. An INVISIO employee since 2018, Mathias Rosvall brings close knowledge of the group's sales organization from his current role as Director of Global Sales Programs.

Ray Clarke remains Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing North America, and continues as a group management member.

INVISIO CEO Lars Højgård Hansen commented: "During his almost 20 years at INVISIO, Carsten Aagesen has built up a strong and successful global sales organization. He has played a central role in the company's development and in our positioning as market leader. We are grateful for his efforts and his contribution to the management team and wish him every success in his new ventures.

"At the same time, we look forward to welcoming Joakim Birgersson to his new role as a driving force in our strategic development and future growth.

"We are also pleased to welcome Roger Kristiansson Skaaby and Mathias Rosvall to the management team. Both have shown for many years that they possess the experience and expertise needed to support INVISIO in taking the next step on its growth journey."

All organizational changes are effective January 1, 2026.

