INVISIO AB: INVISIO secures SEK 190 million order for Intercom and Dismounted Soldier systems

INVISIO has received a significant order from an existing European customer for its Intercom and Dismounted Soldier systems. Deliveries are set to commence immediately and are expected to be completed by Q1 2026.

The order, valued at SEK 190 million, includes systems designed to provide seamless communication capabilities for both mounted and dismounted users. The order reflects the growing demand for INVISIO's advanced communication solutions, developed to enhance operational efficiency and increase safety in demanding environments.



Lars Højgård Hansen, INVISIO CEO, said:

"We are pleased to have received another significant order for our Intercom system and personal system. This once again re-affirms that our solutions meet the very high expectations of users operating under the most critical and challenging conditions.

We also take pride in being able to deliver such a large order within a short period of time, which is a unique capability in our industry. This shows that a well-balanced inventory, combined with close collaboration with customers, is a clear competitive advantage."

Contacts:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com



This information is information that INVISIO AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-06 09:40 CET.

