INVISIO AB: INVISIO upgraded to Large Cap list on Nasdaq Stockholm

INVISIO will be join Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap list on January 2, 2026, the exchange announced in a press release today.

The main criterion for inclusion in Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap segment is an average market capitalization of at least EUR 1 billion. Nasdaq Stockholm updates the list every January on the basis of a review carried out during November the prior year.

INVISIO CEO Lars Højgård Hansen said: "The list change is a significant step for INVISIO and a testament to our quality. It is also proof of the success of our growth journey. Our aim now is to continue to deliver average annual revenue growth of more than 20 percent and strong profitability."

INVISIO's annual average revenue (CAGR) grew 45 percent in the three year period from 2022 to 2024. The average operating margin was close to 19 percent during that period.

INVISIO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IVSO.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO is a global leader in communications technology for professionals in mission-critical environments. INVISIO develops integrated communication systems for defense and public safety professionals. These systems keep teams connected, protected, and effective in high-noise and critical environments. The modular plug-and-play portfolio includes headsets, control units, intercoms, hubs, and software that work together as one scalable system across dismounted, vehicle-based, and command operations. With a deep commitment to innovation and long-term partnerships, INVISIO helps organizations stay prepared for what's next, ensuring our solutions evolve with changing operational demands. Headquartered in Copenhagen, INVISIO operates across Europe, North America, and Asia, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Large Cap). Read more at www.invisio.com.