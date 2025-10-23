Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo and NUSO Partner to Deliver Global Cloud Communications Capabilities

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that it has chosen NUSO, a leading provider of cloud communications service delivery, to be a preferred carrier for the Crexendo cloud communications platform. In addition, NUSO has expanded its commitment to and investment in Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform in the US and Europe. NUSO is also an Event Sponsor for Crexendo's annual NetSapiens® Platform User Group Meeting, which will take place in Miami Beach, Florida in late October.

The expanded partnership allows Crexendo platform licensees to offer cloud communications capabilities over NUSO's global delivery network, unlocking new revenue opportunities for service providers. With NUSO's carrier footprint in more than 40 countries, the Crexendo platform now offers global service delivery with industry-leading call quality, uptime, and emergency calling compliance. Platform providers can now offer global service delivery to over 6 million end users worldwide who rely on Crexendo's Netsapiens platform.

"Crexendo has long been an award-winning, trusted cloud communications platform provider, and our partnership with NUSO further extends our platform's features on a global scale," said Jeff Korn, Crexendo Chairman and CEO. "We appreciate NUSO's service expansion and increased investment in the NetSapiens Platform in the US and Europe. In addition, our platform licensees now have new opportunities to generate revenue by offering these new global capabilities to their end-user customers. I'm very excited about Crexendo's partnership with NUSO, and their Event Sponsorship of our User Group Meeting in Miami Beach next week. This partnership is yet another example of the growth and advancements in our platform that we continue to make for our valued service providers and their customers."

"Crexendo's platform has long set the standard for innovation and partner enablement in cloud communications," said Matt Siemens, CEO of NUSO. "We're proud to extend that vision globally through our carrier network and platform capabilities. Together, we're giving service providers the reach, reliability, and compliance they need to deliver world-class communications anywhere their customers do business."

Additional information on the NUSO partnership will be shared at Crexendo's upcoming NetSapiens Platform User Group Meeting (UGM) to be held in Miami Beach, Florida, from October 27 through October 30, where the industry's leading service providers and technology partners come together to shape the future of cloud communications. NUSO is an Event Sponsor of Crexendo's 2025 UGM.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About NUSO

NUSO is a global cloud communications provider that brings together AI powered voice, messaging, collaboration, contact center, and carrier-grade infrastructure in one secure platform. NUSO helps partners and enterprises scale faster, meet compliance demands, and deliver better customer experiences. With NUSO, organizations move beyond call routing to orchestrating the outcomes that matter. NUSO is ISO 27001:2022 certified and operates across the United States, Canada, Latin America, UK, and EMEA. Learn more at www.nuso.cloud.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) allowing platform licensees to offer cloud communications capabilities over NUSO's global delivery network; (ii) unlocking new revenue opportunities for service providers; (iii) platform offering global service delivery with industry-leading call quality, uptime, and emergency calling compliance; (iv) platform providers offering global service delivery to over 6 million end users worldwide who rely on Crexendo's platform; (v) partnership with NUSO further extending its platform's features on a global scale; (vi) platform licensees having new opportunities to generate revenue by offering these new global capabilities to their end-user customers; (vii) partnership being yet another example of the advancements in our platform we continue to make for our valued service providers and their customers; (viii) setting the standard for innovation and partner enablement in cloud communications; (ix) extending that vision globally through NUSO's carrier network and platform capabilities; (x) giving service providers the reach, reliability, and compliance they need to deliver world-class communications anywhere their customers do business; (xi) sharing information on the NUSO partnership at Crexendo's upcoming NetSapiens Platform User Group Meeting (UGM).

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

