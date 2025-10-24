

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (SCA-B.ST) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK832 million, or SEK1.19 per share. This compares with SEK1.070 billion, or SEK1.52 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to SEK4.993 billion from SEK5.248 billion last year.



Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



