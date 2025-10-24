

CITY OF MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto announced a series of changes to the composition of its Board of Directors. During a recent transitional period, the Board expanded to 14 members to retain the deep expertise of long-serving Directors while providing newly appointed members the opportunity to gain familiarity with the Group. This structure supported continuity and effective onboarding during a time of strategic evolution.



The company noted that Simon Henry has stepped down as a Director, having served on the Board since April 2017 and having now completed the handover to Sharon Thorne, who has succeeded him as Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee.



As part of the Board restructuring process, Martina Merz has decided to step down as a Director as she wishes to dedicate more of her time to building innovation ecosystems, alongside her other supervisory and advisory board positions.



Ben Wyatt is appointed Senior Independent Director, Rio Tinto Limited. This role complements the UK-based SID, Rio Tinto plc, performed by Sharon Thorne, but with a particular focus on Board engagement in Australia.



Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz joins the Sustainability Committee of the Board, to replace Martina Merz.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News