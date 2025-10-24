

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Wendel (MWDP.PA) on Friday reported a decline in its net asset value (NAV) per share for the third quarter, reflecting a drop in the share price of Bureau Veritas.



Net asset value stood at €163 per share as of September 30, down 2.8% from €167.7 at the end of the previous quarter.



The company said it will pay an interim dividend of €1.50 per share in November.



Looking ahead, Wendel confirmed its full-year organic revenue growth outlook of mid-to-high single-digit.



