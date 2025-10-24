Acconeer AB: Interim report Q3 2025: EBIT positive result and record revenue

In the third quarter of 2025, Acconeer achieved one of the company's communicated financial targets - an EBIT positive result. Sales amounted to a record high of 16,544 kSEK, an increase of 13% compared to the same quarter in 2024. The company sold 285,000 sensors at a gross margin of 57% and noted 13 new customer launches.

CEO Ted Hansson comments: "This quarter marks an important step forward for Acconeer and I am proud that we are showing an EBIT positive result despite the headwind of a falling dollar exchange rate. We made progress in all our product areas and saw particularly strong growth in the level measurement and container monitoring segments."

THIRD QUARTER

Net sales for the third quarter amounted to kSEK 16,544 (14,604).

The gross margin on sales of goods was 57 (61) %.

Result after taxes amounted to kSEK 448 (-4,316).

Earnings per share before and after dilution was SEK 0.01 (-0.07) SEK.

The cash flow from operating activities was kSEK 1,022 (-3,896).

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER

Net sales for the nine months amounted to kSEK 40,688 (41,040).

The gross margin on sales of goods was 59 (60)%.

Result after taxes amounted to kSEK -14,481 (-23,487).

Earnings per share before and after dilution was SEK -0.21 (-0.47).

The cash flow from operating activities was kSEK -13,147 (-22,394).

Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to kSEK 55,454 (73,337)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER

Acconeer received order from Nexty worth USD 190,000.

Acconeer received order from Future Electronics worth USD 200,000.

Acconeer received USD 230,000 order from Future Electronics.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

No significant events after the end of the period.

For additional information, please contact:

Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-24 07:30 CEST.

About Acconeer AB

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.