Impero A/S: Improved 2025 EBITDA guidance range and preliminary key SaaS metrics for Q3 2025

Company Announcement No. 19-2025

Copenhagen, 24 October 2025

This message contains inside information

Today, Impero announces an adjustment of its EBITDA guidance range for 2025. The company's EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of DKK -5M to -3M, compared to the previous range of DKK -6M to -4M (Company Announcement No. 14-2025). The improved EBITDA range reflects continued cost focus and a balanced approach to new initiatives.

Impero also announces preliminary Q3 2025 key SaaS metrics:

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached DKK 43.2M by the end of Q3 2025, corresponding to an ARR growth of 17% YoY and an increase of DKK 2.5M in Q3 2025.

Net Revenue Retention Rate was 107% by the end of Q3 2025 (12 months rolling), driven by a 7% net uplift from existing customers and a churn rate of less than 1%.

The company maintains the ARR guidance range of DKK 43M to 46M by the end of 2025. However, Impero now expects to reach the upper end of the 2025 ARR guidance range after having reached the low end of the guidance range based on the Q3 2025 preliminary ARR.

"The adjusted EBITDA guidance range for 2025 reflects our sustained cost discipline and increased visibility into our cost base for the remainder of the year. In addition, we are optimistic about reaching the upper end of the 2025 ARR guidance range. Our preliminary Q3 key SaaS metrics demonstrate clear improvements over the previous quarters, with growth driven by both existing and new customers, says Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO of Impero A/S.

Impero's Q3 2025 interim report is scheduled to be released on 26 November 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO

Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02

E-mail: rss@impero.com

Kasper Lihn, CFO

Mobile: (+45) 28 73 93 22

E-mail: kl@impero.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a compliance management platform. The Impero platform enables companies to easily manage compliance through automation of risk and control management, documentation, and reporting. Impero empowers companies to become more compliant in a scalable, digital, intuitive, and - most importantly - easy way.