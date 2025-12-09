Impero A/S: Impero strengthens its capital position by raising DKK 15M in a private placement

Company Announcement No. 23-2025

Copenhagen, 9 December 2025

This message contains inside information

Today, the Board of Directors resolved to raise DKK 15M through an issue and private placement of 2,343,750 new shares in the company. Impero has received subscription commitments for all of the new shares from a limited number of professional investors comprising certain existing shareholders and members of the Management team and Board of Directors. Impero expects to complete the private placement on 16 December 2025.

In accordance with the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 25 November 2025 (Company Announcement No. 21) and in the Q3 report for 2025 on 26 November 2025 (Company Announcement No. 22), Impero has evaluated relevant possibilities on a continuous basis to strengthen the company's capital position and to address the statutory requirement that the equity must represent at least 50% of the share capital.

Impero is pleased to announce that it has today resolved to carry out a private placement of 2,343,750 new shares with gross cash proceeds of DKK 15M. The new shares are issued at a share price of DKK 6.40 per share, corresponding to the closing price of Impero's shares traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market on 8 December 2025.



Use of proceeds

The Board of Directors has decided to strengthen the company's capital position to maintain financial flexibility and increase the ability to invest in commercial opportunities.

The issue of new shares

The new shares are issued by way of a share capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders pursuant to the authorization in Article 3.2 of Impero's Articles of Association. All new shares will be paid in cash.

Once issued, the new shares will carry the same rights as the existing shares. The new shares will be registered in the name of the holder through VP Securities A/S (Euronext Securities). All rights relating to the new shares, including voting rights and dividend rights, will apply as from the time where the capital increase is registered with the Danish Business Authority.



Expected timetable for the capital increase

The subscription period commences immediately and is expected to close no later than on 12 December 2025. The results of the private placement will be announced as soon as possible thereafter.

The share capital increase will be registered with the Danish Business Authority as soon as the subscription amount is fully paid, currently expected on 16 December 2025. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the existing ISIN code for Impero's shares no later than 18 December 2025. The offering and admission to trading is exempt from the obligation to publish a prospectus.

"I would like to thank our existing shareholders as well as board members and management members for the continued support and belief in Impero. With a strengthened capital position, we have increased the ability to invest in commercial opportunities", says CEO Rikke Stampe Skov.



Guidance for 2025 is maintained

The private placement does not affect Impero's financial guidance for 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO

Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02

E-mail: rss@impero.com

Kasper Lihn, CFO

Mobile: (+45) 28 73 93 22

E-mail: kl@impero.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a risk and internal control platform for compliance within finance, tax and beyond. We empower teams to proactively work with risk and streamline internal controls performance, testing and reporting - all in one cloud-based system. Built for flexibility, trusted for reliability, and designed for audit readiness. From its offices in Denmark and Germany, Impero serves 190+ customers worldwide. Impero is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. To learn more, visit: www.impero.com