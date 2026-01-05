Impero A/S: Impero A/S announces preliminary key SaaS metrics for 2025 and provides a communication policy update

Company Announcement No. 1-2026

Copenhagen, 5 January 2026



As of 31 December 2025, Impero's preliminary ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounts to DKK 46.2M, corresponding to an ARR growth rate of 19% YoY. This is in line with our expectations of reaching the upper end of the revised ARR guidance range of DKK 43-46M (ARR growth of 11-19% YoY) by the end of 2025 (Company Announcement No. 19-2025). The ARR result is driven by improved market conditions as reported in the Q3 2025 financial report.

We are also proud to have reached the milestone of serving more than 200 customers. In Q4 2025, we welcomed new enterprise customers, including one company listed on the Danish OMX Copenhagen 25 Index (C25) and one company listed on the German DAX (Deutscher Aktienindex), which represents the 40 largest and most liquid publicly listed companies in Germany. This brings our total customer coverage to 36% of the C25 index and 22.5% of the DAX index, measured by the number of listed securities in the respective indices.

Preliminary Q4 2025 key SaaS metrics:

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached DKK 46.2M by the end of 2025, corresponding to an ARR growth of 19% YoY and an increase of DKK 3.1M in Q4 2025.

Net Revenue Retention Rate was 106% by the end of 2025 (12 months rolling), driven by a 7% net uplift from existing customers and a low churn rate of 1%.

"Following our strongest second half year in Impero's history based on our preliminary net new ARR, we are ending 2025 with an ARR growth of 19% YoY. We are pleased to now serve more than 200 customers and confirm the improved market conditions reported in our Q3 2025 financial report", says Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO of Impero A/S.

The Annual Report 2025 is scheduled to be published on 13 March 2026.

Update of communication policy

To strengthen our investor relations communication, Impero will begin to announce new large customers, as well as new strategically important customers and partners, through announcements of investor news.

The updated investor relations communication policy implies that Impero will, on an ongoing basis, announce all new customer deals with an ARR above the latest reported Average ARR Per Account (ARPA). In addition, Impero will announce new strategically important customers and partners, including, but not limited to, customers and partners in new markets. The level of detail disclosed about each customer and partner will depend on confidentiality considerations and their consent.

The updated policy applies solely to investor news (press releases). Regulatory company announcements will still be published in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO

Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02

E-mail: rss@impero.com

Kasper Lihn, CFO

Mobile: (+45) 28 73 93 22

E-mail: kl@impero.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

