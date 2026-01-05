Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CNUW | ISIN: DK0061536828 | Ticker-Symbol: 905
Frankfurt
05.01.26 | 09:59
0,830 Euro
-2,92 % -0,025
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPERO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPERO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.01.2026 11:40 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Impero A/S: Impero A/S announces preliminary key SaaS metrics for 2025 and provides a communication policy update

Company Announcement No. 1-2026

Copenhagen, 5 January 2026

As of 31 December 2025, Impero's preliminary ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounts to DKK 46.2M, corresponding to an ARR growth rate of 19% YoY. This is in line with our expectations of reaching the upper end of the revised ARR guidance range of DKK 43-46M (ARR growth of 11-19% YoY) by the end of 2025 (Company Announcement No. 19-2025). The ARR result is driven by improved market conditions as reported in the Q3 2025 financial report.

We are also proud to have reached the milestone of serving more than 200 customers. In Q4 2025, we welcomed new enterprise customers, including one company listed on the Danish OMX Copenhagen 25 Index (C25) and one company listed on the German DAX (Deutscher Aktienindex), which represents the 40 largest and most liquid publicly listed companies in Germany. This brings our total customer coverage to 36% of the C25 index and 22.5% of the DAX index, measured by the number of listed securities in the respective indices.

Preliminary Q4 2025 key SaaS metrics:

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached DKK 46.2M by the end of 2025, corresponding to an ARR growth of 19% YoY and an increase of DKK 3.1M in Q4 2025.
  • Net Revenue Retention Rate was 106% by the end of 2025 (12 months rolling), driven by a 7% net uplift from existing customers and a low churn rate of 1%.

"Following our strongest second half year in Impero's history based on our preliminary net new ARR, we are ending 2025 with an ARR growth of 19% YoY. We are pleased to now serve more than 200 customers and confirm the improved market conditions reported in our Q3 2025 financial report", says Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO of Impero A/S.

The Annual Report 2025 is scheduled to be published on 13 March 2026.

Update of communication policy

To strengthen our investor relations communication, Impero will begin to announce new large customers, as well as new strategically important customers and partners, through announcements of investor news.

The updated investor relations communication policy implies that Impero will, on an ongoing basis, announce all new customer deals with an ARR above the latest reported Average ARR Per Account (ARPA). In addition, Impero will announce new strategically important customers and partners, including, but not limited to, customers and partners in new markets. The level of detail disclosed about each customer and partner will depend on confidentiality considerations and their consent.

The updated policy applies solely to investor news (press releases). Regulatory company announcements will still be published in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO
Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02
E-mail: rss@impero.com

Kasper Lihn, CFO
Mobile: (+45) 28 73 93 22
E-mail: kl@impero.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital
Pernille F. Andersen
Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87
E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a risk and internal control platform for compliance within finance, tax and beyond. We empower teams to proactively work with risk and streamline internal controls performance, testing and reporting - all in one cloud-based system. Built for flexibility, trusted for reliability, and designed for audit readiness. From its offices in Denmark and Germany, Impero serves 200+ customers worldwide. Impero is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. To learn more, visit: www.impero.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.