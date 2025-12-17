New shares in Impero A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 18 December 2025. The new shares are issued due to a private placement.
|ISIN:
|DK0061536828
|Name:
|Impero
|Number of shares before change:
|23,799,889 shares
|Change:
|2,343,750 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|26,143,639 shares
|Price:
|DKK 6.40
|Face value:
|DKK 0.10
|Orderbook ID:
|220761
|Short name:
|IMPERO
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital
