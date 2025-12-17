New shares in Impero A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 18 December 2025. The new shares are issued due to a private placement.

ISIN: DK0061536828 Name: Impero Number of shares before change: 23,799,889 shares Change: 2,343,750 shares Number of shares after change: 26,143,639 shares Price: DKK 6.40 Face value: DKK 0.10 Orderbook ID: 220761 Short name: IMPERO

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital