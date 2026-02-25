Impero A/S: Impero A/S announces 2026 guidance, strategy update, and preliminary 2025 EBITDA

Company Announcement No. 3-2026



Copenhagen, 25 February 2026

This message contains inside information

As announced in Company Announcement No. 1-2026, Impero closed 2025 with the best second half in our history based on net new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) generation, ending the year with a preliminary ARR of DKK 46.2M (19% growth year-over-year) and reaching the upper end of the revised ARR guidance range.

Preliminary unaudited EBITDA was DKK -3.1M in 2025, which is within the recent guidance range of DKK -5M to -3M (Company Announcement No. 19-2025).

Strategy update

Throughout 2025, Impero has successfully balanced its investments to set up the company to deliver on the strategic ambition of becoming cash flow positive on a recurring basis before the end of 2026.

With the improved capital position following the private placement of DKK 15M in December 2025 (Company Announcement No. 23-2025) and continued solid SaaS metrics, Impero plans to accelerate commercial investments in 2026 with the aim to support higher ARR growth rates beyond 2026.

Despite expected improvement in EBITDA in 2026, the strategic ambition of becoming cash flow positive on a recurring basis before the end of 2026 is deferred because the company wants to take advantage of additional commercial opportunities.

We continue to leverage momentum in the DACH region and pursue growth opportunities in new markets in Northwestern Europe in accordance with the communicated strategy. Our strategy remains focused on land-and-expand within the enterprise segment.

Guidance for 2026

By the end of 2026, Impero expects ARR to reach between DKK 53M and 57M, corresponding to an ARR growth rate of approx. 15% to 23%.

For 2026, EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK -2M to +1M due to our planned acceleration of commercial investments.

New planned hires across the commercial organization will increase the cost base, while having a limited short-term impact on ARR growth in 2026 due to onboarding ramp-up time and enterprise SaaS sales cycles.

Impero's guidance for 2026 includes the following risk considerations and key assumptions which are essential for the ARR and EBITDA guidance:

Effective execution of go-to-market initiatives and continued progress in the sales pipeline.

Sustained high customer retention across the customer portfolio.

Ability to attract and onboard commercial hires in a timely manner.

No further deterioration of the macroeconomic or geopolitical environment beyond current levels.

The Annual Report 2025 is scheduled to be published on 13 March 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO

Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02

E-mail: rss@impero.com

Kasper Lihn, CFO

Mobile: (+45) 28 73 93 22

E-mail: kl@impero.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a risk and internal control platform for compliance within finance, tax and beyond. We empower teams to proactively work with risk and streamline internal controls performance, testing and reporting - all in one cloud-based system. Built for flexibility, trusted for reliability, and designed for audit readiness. From its offices in Denmark and Germany, Impero serves 200+ customers worldwide. Impero is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. To learn more, visit: www.impero.com