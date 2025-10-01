New shares in Impero A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 3 October 2025. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise.
|ISIN:
|DK0061536828
|Name:
|Impero
|Number of shares before change:
|23,774,889 shares
|Change:
|25,000 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|23,799,889 shares
|Exercise price:
|DKK 6.14
|Face value:
|DKK 0.1
|Orderbook ID:
|220761
|Short name:
|IMPERO
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital
