GRK Infra Oyj: GRK to start an infrastructure project worth approximately EUR 14 million in the Port of Umeå

GRK won an infrastructure project related to the Port of Umeå, in which a new energy pier will be built. The value of the project is approximately SEK 159 million, or approximately EUR 14 million. The project is part of the renewal and expansion of the port.

Several construction and development projects are currently under way in the Port of Umeå, as the port volumes are growing. GRK has been selected to build a significant infrastructure project in the port. GRK signed an agreement with Umeå Hamn AB on 10 October 2025, and the project was transferred to GRK's order book.

The work will start in autumn 2025 and the project will run until August 2027. First, construction of the connecting road to the new quay area and dredging work will begin. At the beginning of 2026, a 45-metre-long quay will be constructed with pile mooring and a 150-metre-long pier. The pier will be built as a piled concrete deck. The contract also includes a wide range of process engineering.

"We are very pleased that our order book in Sweden is growing with this significant port project. We are also about to start another port project in Sweden, in Luleå, worth approximately EUR 25-30 million, where we are responsible for, among other things, the implementation of the loading dock and the construction of roads in the port area," says Carl Andersson, CEO of GRK Sverige AB.



Both port projects are also linked to GRK's current projects in northern Sweden, where there are numerous pending projects related to the green transition. The northern ports are important logistical shipping lanes for freight.



"At the moment, several construction and development projects are under way in the Port of Umeå to meet the needs of business by increasing capacity in northern Sweden. We have seen that the green transition projects are also reflected in improving the connections in northern Sweden: new capacity is needed for tracks, roads and ports," says Andersson.

The Port of Umeå is one of the largest ports in the northern areas of the Nordics. The port is located in the northern part of the Gulf of Ostrobothnia. It is also used for passenger traffic.

Umeå Hamn AB is a municipal company which owns and manages port structures such as quays, railway tracks and cranes. Umeå Hamn's subsidiary Kvarken Ports is responsible for the port's operations.

Contacts

Carl Andersson, VD, GRK Sverige AB, +46 70 384 00 99, carl.andersson@grksverige.se

Mika Mäenpää, CEO, GRK Infra Plc, mika.maenpaa@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also includes environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector. In addition to the parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, the group consists of subsidiaries in each operating country: GRK Finland Ltd in Finland, GRK Eesti AS in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, is responsible for the administration and financing of the group. The subsidiaries GRK Finland Ltd, GRK Eesti AS and GRK Sverige AB carry out the operational activities of the group.