KeyBank Celebrates Opening of New, Full-Service Branch in Akron, Grant To Support a Local Non-Profit

New branch is designed to give clients a more personal and accessible banking experience

AKRON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / This week KeyBank held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new, full-service, state-of-the-art branch in Akron. The new Downtown Akron branch is located at 379 S. Main St. and several leaders from KeyBank and Akron attended the celebration.

"On behalf of everyone at Key, I want to share how excited we are about the opportunity this new branch provides for us to become a pillar of downtown Akron, deepening relationships within the region," said Joe Daledian, KeyBank East Ohio Market President. "We look forward to working more closely with our neighbors, clients and community partners."

As part of the opening of this new branch, KeyBank closed its original Downtown Akron branch located at 219 S. Main St.

Our clients will benefit from the new, superior location in many ways:

• It's convenient, in the heart of a vibrant area

• It's highly visible and accessible at a major intersection

• The new branch will have private offices, an after-hours depository, and plenty of free parking

• This new location is ADA compliant, improving accessibility for both current and new clients

During the grand opening the KeyBank Foundation donated $10,000 to Fathers & Sons of Northeast Ohio. This grant will support the organization's mission to help low-income fathers reconnect with their children by funding fatherhood training programs, vocational education and supportive services. These initiatives empower fathers to become responsible leaders in their families and communities, while also helping them overcome barriers to employment, housing and parental involvement.

In addition to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals, the new Akron branch is also serving clients seeking to develop and grow businesses in the area.

Clients do not need to take any action as all accounts will be transferred automatically to the new location. They can continue to bank at any KeyBank location they choose.

About KeyCorp

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center . Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at September 30, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

