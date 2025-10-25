

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (SHECY, SHECF,4063.T) reported a second-quarter net income attributable to owners of parent of 257.84 billion yen or 136.56 yen per share down from 294.12 billion yen or 147.68 yen per share last year.



Operating income for the second quarter was 333.94 billion yen compared to 405.70 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales for the quarter increased to 1.28 trillion yen from 1.27 trillion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2026,the company still expects sales to decline 6.3% year-on-year to 2.400 trillion yen. Net income is expected to decrease 12% to 470 billion yen with earnings per share of 250 yen.



