

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK, 7211.T) reported a decline in production, sales, and export figures for September 2025.



Total production for the month stood at 66,161 units, reflecting a 78.2% year-on-year decrease, and marking the second consecutive monthly decline since July.



Domestic production for the month fell 67.4% to 28,504 units, from last year. This is the third consecutive monthly decline since June 2025.



Overseas production also declined 89.0% to 37,657 units from the same month last year.



Totaled domestic sales were 11,171 units, a 94.5 % decrease from September 2024.



Mitsubishi exported 17,595 vehicles in September, a 90.4% decline year-on-year. This marks the third straight month of reduced export volume since June.



