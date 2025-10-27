Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the Company's continued expansion into quantum hardware R&D through active participation in Canada's national semiconductor and quantum innovation ecosystem, alongside new ecosystem-building activities at NVIDIA GTC in Washington, DC.

Deepening Quantum Hardware Capabilities via FABrIC

SuperQ participated in FABrIC's "Build Your Own Superconducting Quantum Device" workshop hosted at the University of Waterloo's Institute for Quantum Computing. The week-long program powered by CMC Microsystems and FABrIC, Canada's semiconductor innovation network, was delivered by leading global scientists and practitioners in superconducting quantum technologies.

Superconducting quantum devices currently dominate much of the quantum computing world and play a significant role in the quantum sensing landscape. SuperQ's engagements last week further expanded the Company's R&D efforts in quantum sensing and computing hardware. As an accepted member of FABrIC, SuperQ is building collaborations with researchers, fabrication partners, and downstream users throughout the network to accelerate development and commercialization pathways. Additional updates on technical milestones and collaborations are expected in due course.

Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ Quantum, commented: "Hardware and software co-design is central to unlocking real-world quantum and supercomputing value. Our hands-on participation at the University of Waterloo - at the intersection of superconducting device design, fabrication, and measurement - complements SuperQ's existing work in quantum sensing and hybrid quantum computing. We will continue to be the commercialization gateway and enabler for other quantum technology companies not only through our Super platform but soon also through our hardware."

Organizing Meetup at NVIDIA GTC in Washington DC

This week, Dr. Khan is organizing a community meetup titled "Quantum, AI and High-performance Computing: Intersection Opportunities" at NVIDIA GTC in Washington, DC. Happening Wednesday, October 29th at 11:00 a.m. ET, the session is inspired by the work SuperQ is driving by combining quantum, AI, and high-performance computing. The goal is to extend dialogue, share ideas with practitioners and policymakers, and identify collaboration opportunities across government, industry, and academia.

As one of the world's largest technology gatherings, NVIDIA GTC provides powerful visibility into SuperQ's platform innovations and ecosystem partnerships. SuperQ will be on the ground in Washington, DC throughout the event meeting innovators, policymakers, and end users to advance adoption of its Super platform and Quantum Super Hubs model.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, looking to emerge as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI previously beyond reach. We are looking to position ourselves as the trusted leader in quantum and supercomputing-powered problem-solving and optimization.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271998

SOURCE: SuperQ Quantum