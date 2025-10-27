Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo and Gamma Communications Partner to Help Service Providers Drive Growth

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Gamma Communications plc ("Gamma"), a leading provider of technology-based communication solutions across Europe, and Crexendo, Inc. ("Crexendo"), a premier provider of cloud communication platform software, today announced a strategic cooperation to accelerate international growth for service providers around the world. In addition, both companies have selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to power their platforms and deliver secure, scalable cloud services worldwide.

This partnership aligns Gamma's expanding, compliant PSTN footprint with Crexendo's NetSapiens' agile, API-first UCaaS platform to simplify how service providers scale across borders. With OCI, service providers gain access to a cloud foundation built to deliver high performance, reliability, and consistent global operations for their partners and end-users. Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform currently supports over six million end users globally.

With OCI, Crexendo, and Gamma, customers and partners benefit from:

Simplified International Expansion : Partners can confidently enter new markets with a combined solution that integrates regulatory-compliant voice coverage, as well as global numbering plans, and flexible UCaaS capabilities.

Accelerated Market Readiness : Service providers benefit from pre-integrated SIP services and collaboration tools hosted on a unified, cloud-native platform, reducing complexity and dramatically shortening time-to-revenue in new regions.

Scalable, Secure, Future-Proof Services : Gamma and NetSapiens can offer enterprise-grade security, high availability, and low-latency access-no matter where in the world customers are operating.

Lower Barriers to Entry: This offering removes infrastructure friction, significantly reducing the capital and operational costs traditionally associated with global growth.

"Service providers are increasingly operating across international borders, and they need a partner ecosystem that's as global and agile as their ambitions," said Scott Goodwin, Managing Director, Crexendo's NetSapiens International Division. "OCI allows us to offer just that-giving partners a consistent, scalable platform with the assurance of regulatory compliance and enterprise-grade resilience. It's never been easier to launch globally and grow confidently."

"This partnership is about removing the friction from global expansion. By collaborating with NetSapiens and leveraging OCI, we're delivering simplicity, speed, and scale for our mutual partners," said Mike Mills, Managing Director, Service Providers, Gamma. "Our customers benefit from a cloud solution with built-in voice compliance and the technical excellence needed to support growing end-user demands."

"OCI gives companies like Gamma and Crexendo the performance, security, and global scale they need to deliver reliable, compliant communications services," said Rick Vanaria, Group Vice President, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "By removing infrastructure complexity, OCI enables them to innovate faster, reach new markets more easily, and provide partners and customers with reliable, flexible UCaaS capabilities worldwide."

- ENDS -

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About Gamma

Gamma Communications is a leading provider of technology-based communication solutions across Europe. With over 2,200 employees and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Gamma helps organisations connect and collaborate through solutions including Unified Communications, voice enablement, connectivity, mobile and security.

Gamma's vision is a better-connected world - working smarter for the benefit of businesses, people and the planet. Selling exclusively to businesses and public sector organisations, Gamma's core markets are the UK and Germany, with additional presence in Spain and the Benelux region.

In the UK, Gamma serves SMEs through an extensive network of over 1,500 channel partners (Gamma Business). For larger businesses and public sector organisations, Gamma Enterprise engages directly to design, deliver, and support complex, integrated communications solutions. In Europe, Gamma has its largest presence in Germany, where it operates through a combination of a strong partner network and a self-service digital platform and is now one of the country's leading cloud communications providers, following strategic acquisitions.

For more information about Gamma and its full range of products and services, visit gammagroup.co

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) believing service providers are increasingly operating across international borders, and they need a partner ecosystem that's as global and agile as their ambitions; (ii) believing OCI allows the Company to offer just that-giving partners a consistent, scalable platform with the assurance of regulatory compliance and enterprise-grade resilience. It's never been easier to launch globally and grow confidently; (iii) believing that this partnership is about removing the friction from global expansion; (iv) believing that collaborating and leveraging OCI it allows delivering simplicity, speed, and scale for mutual partners and (v) believing customers benefit from a cloud solution with built-in voice compliance and the technical excellence needed to support growing end-user demands."

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

Press Contact:

Paul Aitkenhead

Head of Brand, PR and Communications

Paul.Aitkenhead@gamma.co.uk

Media contact: press@gamma.co.uk

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-and-gamma-communications-partner-to-help-service-providers-drive-growth-1091773