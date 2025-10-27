Aflac Incorporated: Birds of a Feather Flock Together for Preventive Health Care and Well-Being

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

What are your top wellness priorities? Perhaps they include exercise, eating a balanced diet or mindfulness practices. What about doctor appointments - are your routine screenings on the list as well?

Wellness checkups are excellent tools for staying on top of your health - especially routine screenings that can help detect certain diseases, like cancer, early and before they've had a chance to spread. However, many Americans admit to putting off and/or avoiding important recommended health checkups and screening tests, according to the 2025 Aflac Wellness Matters Survey.1

Aflac commissioned its third annual Aflac Wellness Matters Survey to gain key insights from everyday Americans about important health care issues. It explores topics such as routine health appointments and recommended health screenings, how health care is prioritized compared to other factors, and who are the biggest influences on individuals' decisions to seek routine care.

Key findings show:1

The overwhelming majority of Americans (more than 90%) have put off getting a checkup or recommended health screening on time.

Nearly all Americans (94%) face barriers to getting checkups and recommended screenings on time.

Half of younger Americans are using urgent care or the ER for their health care needs.

Women are most likely to admit skipping common recommended screenings and are also less likely than men to have a feeling of control over many aspects of their health.

Sixty-eight percent of Americans are interested in using AI for health concerns.

In hopes of inspiring a healthier population for today and in the future, the Aflac flock is sharing their wellness stories. Click here to watch their videos and know we are cheering you on to advocate for your health, because your wellness matters.

Click here to watch: Buffy's Story, Darcy's Story, Mayauna's Story, Olivia's Story and Rusty's Story.

For more tips about taking the first steps, view the Wellness Matters tip sheet.

