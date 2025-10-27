Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a drilling program at its Jersey Emerald Property (the "Property"), located in southern British Columbia. This program will target deposits of critical minerals, specifically tungsten and zinc.

The drilling campaign will encompass several holes designed to explore a new area of tungsten mineralization, south of the area of historic mining on the Property and south of the current tungsten resource.

The Property, located close to a major highway and within 20 km of the Metaline Falls/Nelway Canada-US border crossing, has historical significance as an accessible site rich in tungsten and other critical minerals, making it an ideal candidate for further exploration to support the growing market needs.

This initiative is critical as demand for tungsten continues to rise due to its essential applications in various industries, including aerospace, defense, and manufacturing.

The increasing global emphasis on securing critical minerals, including tungsten, aligns with Apex's strategic objectives. The Company aims to position itself as a key player in the supply chain of essential materials necessary for technological advancements.

Apex will provide regular updates on the progress of the drilling program, including results and findings that may impact overall project value. The team is committed to responsible exploration practices and maintaining open communication with stakeholders.

Lithium Creek Project Option Agreement Amendments

The Company also announces that terms of the option agreement on the Lithium Creek Project in Nevada (the "Option Agreement") have been amended by the parties as follows:

The cash option payment of US$150,000 that was due on August 25, 2025 was reduced to US$75,000; The exploration and development expenditures due to have been completed on or before August 25, 2025 were reduced from US$700,000 to US$434,000; The exploration and development expenditures due to be completed on or before August 25, 2026 have been increased from US$1,200,000 to US$1,266,000; and The Company is to issue 2,700,000 common shares to the optionor within five (5) business days following receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

All other terms of the Option Agreement remain in full force and effect.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a Vancouver-based exploration company with a suite of precious and critical minerals projects and historic mines located in the United States and Canada.

The Jersey-Emerald Property is wholly owned by Apex and encompasses the historic Jersey Lead-Zinc Mine - British Columbia's second largest historic zinc mine, and the Emerald Tungsten Mine - Canada's second largest historic tungsten mine, both located in southern British Columbia.

The Lithium Creek Project is Apex's flagship project with placer claims covering hundreds of square miles within the aerially extensive Fernley, Humboldt, and Carson Sinks, and includes widespread naturally flowing lithium brine groundwater. The Lithium Creek Project is strategically located near the City of Reno and within 40 minutes of the principle North American battery hub, hosting the Tesla Gigafactory and other key industry players in the Lithium Ion battery supply chain.

The technical information in this news release, prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument standards ("NI 43-101"), has been reviewed and approved by Linda Caron, P. Eng., a Qualified Person, who is independent of Apex.

