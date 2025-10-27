Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a premier provider of heavy equipment serving the logistics, construction, and industrial sectors, today announced a new equipment order totaling approximately $206,000.

The order includes a Taylor Machine Works XH360L heavy-duty forklift, engineered for high-performance industrial applications. With a 36,000-pound load capacity, this pneumatic tire forklift belongs to Taylor's robust 48-inch load center series, purpose-built to handle oversized, rugged loads with precision and power. Industries such as steel, lumber, port operations, and heavy manufacturing rely on this model for its durability and operator safety. The forklift is scheduled to ship shortly to a customer in Arizona.

In addition, AmeraMex has acquired 14 used Taylor Machine Works container handlers-four empty container handlers and ten loaded container handlers-as part of its strategic refurbishment initiative. The equipment will be transported to the Company's Chico, California facility, where it will undergo a comprehensive refurbishing process. AmeraMex's facility spans 14,000 square feet under roof, with dedicated buildings for sanding and painting, ensuring high-quality restoration.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We're constantly sourcing used equipment to meet the growing demand for refurbished machinery among logistics companies, including wet and dry ports and distribution centers. Refurbished equipment not only fills a critical market need-it also delivers stronger profit margins than new inventory, making these acquisitions a smart and strategic investment."

AmeraMex International offers a robust portfolio of electric and diesel-powered equipment for logistics, construction, and forestry applications. For pricing, product details, or live demonstrations-including First Green Industries electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posi-Track and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, Magni Telescopic Handlers, LiuGong's electric construction equipment, CMI Mulching Track Tractors, and Taylor Machine Works' container handlers and forklifts-please contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at (530) 895-8955.

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents electric and diesel-powered heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons the actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

