BioInvent International: Invitation to Presentation of BioInvent's Interim Report January - September 2025

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent")(Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV)(STO:BINV) invites investors, analysts and the press to a presentation of the interim report January - September 2025 at 2:00 pm CET on Wednesday October 29. The report will be published at 8:00 am CET the same day.

BioInvent's CEO Martin Welschof will present the report together with CFO Stefan Ericsson. The presentation will be held in English.

When: Wednesday October 29, 2025, at 2:00 pm CET/9:00 am ET

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the following link: https://bioinvent.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025

If you wish to ask questions and participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/bioinvent/q3-report-2025/dial-in

The conference call will be made available on the company website after the call.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander

VP Investor Relations

+46 (0)46 286 85 50

cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

Invitation to presentation of BioInvent's Interim report January - September 2025

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioinvents-interim-report-january-september-2025-1092060