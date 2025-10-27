Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax Signs Deal to Make Channel Available in 900+ Hotels, 300,000 Rooms Nationwide

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced a new agreement with the leading provider of in-room entertainment for the hospitality industry that delivers the Newsmax channel to more than 900 hotels and 300,0000 hotel rooms across the U.S.

The agreement creates a new touchpoint for Newsmax, one of the top cable news channels, bringing the network's 24/7 news coverage, analysis and programming directly to millions of hotel guests across the country.

"By expanding access to Newsmax in over 900 hotels, we're not only ensuring that our viewers can stay tuned to Newsmax on the road but also growing awareness of the channel to millions of travelers every year who are looking for trusted, real-time news wherever they are," Andy Biggers, SVP of Distribution at Newsmax.

This deal continues Newsmax's strategic expansion across multiple platforms, including cable, streaming, OTT, and now, hospitality. With this move, Newsmax reinforces its presence as one of the fastest-growing news networks in America.

The Newsmax channel is available today on all major cable, satellite, and pay TV systems reaching about 60 million U.S. homes - on par with CNN, Fox and other major networks.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches 20 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

Investor Contacts

Newsmax Investor Relations

ir@newsmax.com

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsmax-signs-deal-to-make-channel-available-in-900-hotels-300-000-rooms-natio-1092312