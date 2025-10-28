

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - ArcelorMittal (MT) on Monday published sell-side analyst consensus figures for the third quarter of 2025.



The company said the consensus figures are based on analysts' estimates recorded on an external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, Visible Alpha.



The consensus figures for the third quarter are EBITDA of $1,464 million, net income of $404 million, and earnings per share of $0.53.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News