Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - SonicStrategy Inc., the blockchain infrastructure subsidiary of Spetz Inc. (CSE: SPTZ) (OTCQB: DBKSF), a publicly traded infrastructure company focused on the Sonic blockchain, is pleased to provide an update on Sonic generated through our 100% owned and operated validators since September 16th.

Since the Company's last update on September 16, 2025 (link here), SonicStrategy's validator nodes have generated approximately 760,000 Sonic tokens, representing approximately USD $129,000 based on a Sonic price of USD $0.176 per token.

As of October 24, 2025, the Company's Sonic validators hold 140.5 million self staked Sonic, valued at approximately $24.7 million USD (~$33.4m CAD). Including third-party delegations, total Sonic network exposure across SonicStrategy's infrastructure is approximately 171 million S, representing USD $30.1 million (CAD $40.6 million) in total network stake. These values are based on the current market price of Sonic at $0.176 USD. Third-party delegated tokens remain fully under the control of token holders and are non-custodial in nature.

SonicStrategy operates enterprise-grade validator infrastructure, designed for speed, reliability, and security. Each validator node runs on servers equipped with multi-core CPUs, 32-128 GB of memory, and fast NVMe storage exceeding 1 TB to handle Sonic's high throughput. Nodes are deployed in secure data centers with redundant power and 1 Gbps network connectivity, ensuring consistent performance and uptime.

SonicStrategy Scale and Token Exposure

Total Sonic Exposure : ~171 million Sonic tokens across validators, DeFi strategies, and wallet holdings

: ~171 million Sonic tokens across validators, DeFi strategies, and wallet holdings First Validator : 37.3 million Sonic tokens staked (3.1 million self-staked, 34.2 million third-party delegated, ~140k pending rewards)

: 37.3 million Sonic tokens staked (3.1 million self-staked, 34.2 million third-party delegated, ~140k pending rewards) Second Validator : 127.2M Sonic tokens staked (126.6 million self-staked, ~318k third-party delegated, ~618k pending rewards)

: 127.2M Sonic tokens staked (126.6 million self-staked, ~318k third-party delegated, ~618k pending rewards) Holdings/DeFi Strategies: 6.67 million Sonic Tokens





"This growth in our Sonic exposure highlights the strength of our infrastructure and strategy," said Dustin Zinger, CEO of SonicStrategy Inc. "By operating large, enterprise-grade validators, we're not only generating value for shareholders, but also helping secure and decentralize the Sonic network."

SonicStrategy's validator operations generate daily staking rewards. Based on the 129,686,219 Sonic tokens self-staked, SonicStrategy currently earns approximately 5% annually, resulting in 6,484,310 Sonic tokens per year, equivalent to $1,141,238 USD at today's Sonic price of $0.176 USD. An additional 34,572,026 Sonic has been delegated by third parties, generating 256,290 Sonic tokens annually for the Company. This reflects 15% of the 5% rewards, or approximately $45,107 USD at the current price. In total, SonicStrategy earns 6,740,600 Sonic tokens per year, representing approximately $1,186,345 USD in annual staking revenue.

SonicStrategy operates its validator nodes directly, with Sonic Labs providing hosting and infrastructure support at no cost to the Company. As a result, SonicStrategy does not currently incur direct expenses for hardware or data center operations. Sonic Labs and SonicStrategy operate under an informal, non-binding arrangement as independent participants in the Sonic blockchain ecosystem.

For more information, visit the SonicStrategy website at www.sonicstrategy.io.

About Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy)

Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy) (CSE: SPTZ) (OTCQB: DBKSF) is the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Spetz provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

