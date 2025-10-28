

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BNP Paribas reported a Group share net income of 3.044 billion euros for the third quarter of 2025, representing a 6.1% increase compared to the same period last year.



Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, Chief Executive Officer, stated at the end of the meeting: 'Our results are in line with our 2025 net income target of more than 12.2 billion euros and with our 2026 growth trajectory. The third quarter was highlighted by the integration of AXA IM, providing the Group with a lever of strategic transformation and enabling us to become a leader in asset management. I would like to thank all our teams for their continued commitment to serving our clients.'



Quarterly group revenues, or net banking income (NBI), reached 12.569 billion euros, up 5.3% year-over-year.



Building on the strong momentum observed in 2025, BNP Paribas has reaffirmed its strategic trajectory through 2026, with a clear focus on enhancing shareholder returns.



The Group expects to achieve a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of over 5% in revenues, more than 7% in net income, and above 8% in earnings per share for the period spanning 2024 to 2026.



