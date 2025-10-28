SynAct Pharma is focused on inflammation resolution therapeutics. Its lead asset, resomelagon, is differentiated by its novel mechanism, targeting specific melanocortin receptor subtypes believed to have direct effects on the immune system. The main target indication in the chronic inflammation and autoimmune space is rheumatoid arthritis (RA); the most significant upcoming catalyst will be the results from the ongoing Phase IIb ADVANCE trial (expected in Q126). Beyond the lead programme, other opportunities are being pursued in acute inflammation, with a focus on host-directed therapy for viral infections, providing an expandable opportunity for resomelagon. The current pro forma cash position of SEK104.3m (bolstered by a directed share issue and conversion of warrants) should provide operational headroom to 2027, past key upcoming milestones. We initiate coverage with a valuation of SEK1.97bn or SEK36.9 per share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...