Donnerstag, 30.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Weltweiter Kaliboom treibt Nachfrage - ACM positioniert sich im 93,5 Mrd. USD-Markt bis 2032!!
WKN: A2ALUN | ISIN: SE0008241491 | Ticker-Symbol: 8F8
Frankfurt
30.10.25 | 08:59
1,852 Euro
-4,24 % -0,082
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2025 07:30 Uhr
24 Leser
SynAct Pharma AB: SynAct Pharma publishes Q3 2025 interim results

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") today publishes the interim report for the third quarter 2025.

"SynAct is in a fortunate position now as the company has two development tracks, across both autoimmune and infection-driven inflammation, for resomelagon."

Jeppe Øvlesen,
Chief Executive Officer

Third quarter 2025 (July - September)

  • The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 0 (0) thousand.
  • Operating expenses amounted to SEK 35,377 (24,309) thousand, an increase of 46%.
  • The Group's loss after tax amounted to SEK 35,690 (20,489) thousand.
  • The Group's earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -0.67 (-0.50) SEK.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -25,751 (-24,076) thousand.
  • Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK 34,934 (-124) thousand.
  • Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK 9,183 (-24,200) thousand.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 77,939 (38,487) thousand.

First nine months 2025 (January - September)

  • The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 0 (0) thousand.
  • Operating expenses amounted to SEK 93,820 (69,183) thousand, an increase of 36%.
  • The Group's loss after tax amounted to SEK 87,897 (64,023) thousand.
  • The Group's earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -1.75 (-1.65) SEK.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -73,365 (-71,418) thousand.
  • Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK 90,605 (47,206) thousand.
  • Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK 17,241 (-24,213) thousand.

Significant events during the third quarter

  • SynAct receives SEK 17.7 million after conversion of warrants.
  • SynAct receives SEK 17.7 million after second conversion of warrants.
  • SynAct appoints Mads Bjerregaard as Chief Business Officer.
  • SynAct announces of warrant and share transactions by Hunter Capital AB and Heights Capital Management.
  • SynAct Pharma announced that the company's CFO, Björn Westberg, will leave his role once a successor has been appointed.
  • SynAct announced that the Board of Directors has decided to propose that an Extraordinary General Meeting resolves to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve on the acquisition and transfer of the company's own shares.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • SynAct convened to an Extraordinary General Meeting to resolve on employee share option program ESOP 2025; and directed issue of warrants and approval of transfer of warrants of Series ESOP 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Jeppe Øvlesen
CEO, SynAct Pharma AB
Phone: + 45 2844 7567
E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

About SynAct Pharma AB
SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the resolution of inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For further information: https://synactpharma.com/.

This information is information that SynAct Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-30 07:30 CET.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
