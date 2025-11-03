Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ALUN | ISIN: SE0008241491 | Ticker-Symbol: 8F8
Frankfurt
03.11.25 | 09:59
2,105 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2025 08:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SynAct Pharma AB: Resomelagon Phase-2B ADVANCE Study Update: 190 Patients Randomized Tracking for Year-End Recruitment Completion

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT), a clinical-stage biotechnological company focused on treating inflammation through resolution therapy, has randomized 190 out of 240 patients and is on-track on lead program Phase 2b study.

"Since summer we have established good momentum in recruitment," said Thomas Jonassen, Chief Science Officer of SynAct Pharma.

The Phase 2b ADVANCE is a 12-week randomized placebo-controlled study including newly diagnosed patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis, with elevated inflammation levels (CRP levels above 3mg/l), severe disease symptoms, and ready to initiate 1st line methotrexate therapy.

Thomas Jonassen continues, "Rheumatoid Arthritis affects 18 million people and is expected to affect up to 32 million people by 2050 (ref. 1). About 50% of patients present with moderate to severe disease scores at time of diagnosis (ref. 2) and major medical societies recommend progressive treatment to prevent disease from progressing. Resomelagon in addition to 1st line methotrexate therapy may be a safe and effective way to reduce disease symptoms and may prolong or prevent the need for additional therapy typically adding glucocoid steriods and biologic DMARDS."

References: 1) Lancet Rheumatol 2023;5: e594-610; 2) Z Rheumatol. 2017 Jun;76(5):434-442

For further information, please contact:
Jeppe Øvlesen
CEO, SynAct Pharma AB
Phone: + 45 2844 7567
E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

About SynAct Pharma AB
SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the resolution of inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For further information: https://synactpharma.com/.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.